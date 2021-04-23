Teenager is latest local transmission

A new locally transmitted case of COVID-19 has been confirmed.

The latest case is the 14-year-old daughter of the hotel worker who was the central link of local transmissions in Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says she tested negative when she went into quarantine on April 17th.

Article continues after advertisement

There are now six locally transmitted cases of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s restricted movement window is from 7 tonight until 4am Monday.

Businesses and pharmacies may open at their own discretion.

Dr. Fong is urging businesses to close ahead of 7 tonight and to allow their employees to head home.

During this period, police will be asking and encouraging Fijians to return home if they are found out in public without any reason.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Screening and swab tests around Lautoka

Movement restrictions in Cunningham in Suva

LTA officers along Princes Road in Suva

The Suva bus stand