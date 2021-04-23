Home

Full Coverage

COVID-19

Teams to conduct screenings in target regions

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 24, 2021 3:51 pm

Fijians have been urged to stay home from 7pm tonight until 4am Monday during the restricted movement timeline.

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says during this time health teams will be conducting screenings in targeted regions in the country.

Dr Fong says the teams will be checking Fijians for COVID-19 like symptoms and making sure they had no contact with someone who was contagious with the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds during this period public transportation may run with mask wearing enforced.

Dr Fong says if Fijians are seen roaming around without a reason, they will be asked by Police to return home.

Screening and swab tests around Lautoka

Movement restrictions in Cunningham in Suva

LTA officers along Princes Road in Suva

The Suva bus stand

