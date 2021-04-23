Home

Teams deployed to close proximity areas

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 5, 2021 4:49 pm
[Source: Republic of Fiji Navy]

People in the Suva-Nasinu areas who live in close proximity were screened and swabbed for COVID-19 today.

Health teams with the assistance from the Fiji Military Forces and the Police Force visited the squatter settlements and housing.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says they’re leaving no one behind when it comes to protecting the nation from COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are quite vulnerable in that respect. That they live in poor neighbourhoods. So we’ve been talking about various discussions about how we properly get to them. Maybe we get through to employers especially garment workers they stay a lot there so we might vaccinate garment workers and their families.”

Residents from various squatter settlements in Suva and River Road in Nasinu says the Police has been actively monitoring their areas.

Rahul Chandra says he ensures his family stays indoors and avoid unnecessary movement as this will make the authority’s job much easier.

“They do come around but they don’t come house to house since the place we’re staying is at the roundabout, so they just come and monitor around and go back.”

The Health Ministry has assured that the vulnerable population are a hopeful target for the next vaccination roll-out.

