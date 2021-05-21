Team facilitates home vaccination

The health teams are trying to facilitate requests from Fijians for home vaccination as they are unable to reach the designated sites due to medical conditions.

COVID-19 Vaccination Taskforce Head, Doctor Rachel Devi says the mobile teams are vaccinating every eligible individual in a household.

However, she says this system is a bit slow.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Devi says certain important rules are impacting the number of vaccination the teams can administer in a day.

“For obvious reasons any jabs we do we have to observe them for at least 10 to 15minutes or so. That’s the good practice that we have always used.”

Dr Devi says the team is in constant contact with the vulnerable group to ensure they get access to the vaccine.

“When we know them we have been approaching them. Our team on the ground has been talking to them and scheduling them. I know our teams have been visiting around 40 households in a day.”

The Vaccination Programme is continuing this week and a new shipment of vaccines arrived in the country on Sunday.

The Ministry has also rolled out the vaccination drive in the Western Division.