Teachers urged to get vaccinated
Teachers urged to get vaccinated

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 29, 2021 12:35 pm

The Ministry of Education is urging all teachers to receive both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by October end, so they can keep their jobs.

Minister, Premila Kumar says they have written to staff who are yet to be vaccinated.

Kumar says almost 100 staff have not responded to the Ministry to date and are on leave without pay.

She says they are working with the Divisional and District Officers to obtain daily vaccination updates.

“The deadline is 31st October and if we don’t hear from them they will be terminated. At the moment they are on leave without pay. If they communicate with the Ministry by 31st October by telling us they have been vaccinated we will have no option but to terminate their services.”

Kumar adds only 10 teachers provided the Ministry with an exemption certificate from the Ministry of Health.

The Minister has confirmed that as of Friday last week, 4,669 staff have been fully vaccinated and 8,524 staff have received their first jab.

She adds this means a total of 13,193 staff are now vaccinated.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

