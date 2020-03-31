Teachers to report to school: Akbar

The Education Ministry has urged teachers to report to school where possible from Monday to facilitate the distribution of teaching materials for home-based educational activities.

School holidays have been extended until June 16th to ensure safety of children who are vulnerable to the COVID-19 crisis.

Minister Rosy Akbar says these are not normal times and there are a number of factors such as damage to facilities and travel restrictions.

“Where teachers cannot physically report to their schools, they can liaise with their Heads of School and work from home. Heads of School and teachers need to utilize this time for professional advancement and development of supportive learning resources for children who remain at home.”

The Ministry is also advising parents that students will be able to access the WALESI Free to Air Educational Channel from Monday 27 April.

