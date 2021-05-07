Teachers part of contact tracing teams

Twenty schools across the country are ready to be used by the Health Ministry if the need arises.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Dr Angeela Jokhan, says they will be using three schools in the coming weeks as vaccination sites.

Dr Jokhan says four schools are being used as a quarantine facility while teachers are part of the contact tracing teams going out to screen Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our Civil servants are involved including teachers and other administrative staff. It is voluntarily and this is the time when we all need to work together. Whoever wishes can assist and we know several teachers are involved.”

The Permanent Secretary says should the school holidays not be further extended after May 25th, there will be no need to realign the curriculum

She says they are confident the schools can cover the full year’s curriculum in Terms 2 and 3 if the current start date remains.

Dr Jokhan says students will be returning to schools only when it is safe to do so.