TC Harold damaged schools to be rebuilt to better standards

The Education Ministry says schools which sustained damage during Tropical Cyclone Harold will be rebuilt to withstand a category five cyclone.

Close to 60 schools are estimated to have sustained severe or partial damage.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says they want to ensure that students are housed in proper learning spaces once classes resume.

“A lot of schools have sustained very minor damages which we should be able to fix before the school reopens, but the major ones like Richmond, Kadavu Provincial, and some damages in Vunisea, Tailevu North. In the central, we have two Bhawani Dayal and Tailevu North which I have visited. those have sustained damages and obviously, you got to understand that when we rebuild these schools we will be building it to better standards.”

Akbar says they have received a report on schools which were extensively damaged last month.

“The Ministry is now working with the Construction Implementation Unit within the Ministry of Economy to see how these buildings would be funded and when actual construction would start.”

The Education Minister says several teacher’s quarters have also sustained damage which will need to be dealt with prior to the reopening of schools.

She says they are working on logistics before reconstruction works begin.