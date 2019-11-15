Taxi operators urged to adhere to curfew

The Fiji Taxi Association is urging its members that they must only provide emergency services during the curfew hours.

A nationwide curfew from 10pm to 5am will come into effect from tomorrow.

Employees working for essential services will only be allowed movement during this time but they must follow strict conditions.

Association General Secretary Ashwin Lal says incase taxi drivers have to make an emergency run, they must inform about their movement to the nearest police station.

“The bus companies are giving less services – so we are now playing a major role in the industry as a public service provider. So we will be providing the services but during curfew we will only provide emergency services.”

The curfew is part of the preventative measures over COVID-19 as many Fijians have been seen not taking the government’s advisory on restricted movement seriously.

