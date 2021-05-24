Home

Taxi drivers arrested for breaches

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 28, 2021 1:15 pm

Two taxi drivers are among the 16 people arrested in the past 24 hours for breaching COVID-19 health safety regulations.

The two were arrested in Lautoka for breaching the Ministry of Health’s guideline by carrying extra passengers in a Public Service Vehicle.

A total of eight people were arrested in the Western Division.

Three people were arrested for loitering during curfew hours while three were arrested for breaching social gathering restrictions as they were found drinking alcohol in Lautoka.

The Eastern Division recorded seven arrests.

Five people were arrested from the Nausori Village for drinking alcohol.

Two others were arrested at Davuilevu for loitering during curfew hours.

The Southern Division recorded a single arrest involving a 21-year-old man who was arrested for loitering along Sakoca Road during curfew hours.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says social gatherings continue to take place despite repeated advisories of the potential risks they pose to one’s health.

Tudravu says the Force will continue to play its part in the enforcement of the law with regards to efforts in containing the virus.

He highlighted that if people care about their health and that of their loved ones, they must do the right thing and refrain from engaging in social gatherings because the risks are real.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.