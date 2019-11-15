Home

Tax deduction for landlords who will reduce rents for their tenants

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 26, 2020 10:42 pm
The government will help commercial landlords who will reduce rent to fit our current land scape.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says landlords who will reduce rent for their tenants will be allowed a tax deduction to cover any deduction made to existing rent contracts.

“To give an example if someone is giving a rent of $1000 the landlord reduced it to $500 that loss of $500 they can claim as a tax deduction. The government has no loss and the government will pick up that burden because we don’t want people to boot out of their shops.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says this will apply for rent payable between April 1st to December 31st, 2020.

