Tavua Town Council working closely with MOH

Residents and business owners in Tavua have been working together to ensure they protect their loved ones after the announcement of a COVID case in the area.

With the Newworld supermarket in Tavua closed following a possible contact of the positive case, the Town Council Chief Executive, Sailosi Sawana, says they are also urging people in the area to follow updates from the relevant authorities.

Sawana says they have also been working very closely with the Ministry of Health.

“For now all the businesses in Tavua we have been sharing information with the Ministry of Health, Police and DO’s office on who to protect their family members, loved ones and the community as a whole.”

He says the town has been doing all it can to generate economic activity over the past few weeks and with the recent case they will need to adhere to any protocols put in place.