Taveuni vaccination drive set to begin

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will begin in Taveuni from tomorrow.

The two-day drive will be held at the Taveuni Central Sanatan Primary School in Naqara.

The frontliners in Taveuni are urged to get vaccinated.

These include private and public health care workers, the defence force, sea and airports, and civil servants joining the COVID-19 contact tracing team and their family members.

The Ministry of Health says individuals above the age of 60, taxi, minivan and bus drivers, bankers and workers from petrol stations also qualify.

Those who are going for the vaccination must take a valid photo identification and birth registration number.

The Ministry is urging the public to practice all health protocol when visiting the vaccination venue and remain patient.

They are also urged not overcrowd and wait for their turn to get vaccinated.

The Ministry says this vaccination drive in Taveuni will last until all the doses are utilized.