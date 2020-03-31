Home

Taunovo buses affected by lockdown

Angelita Sharma Online Officer - News [email protected] | @AngieFBCNews
April 3, 2020 4:10 pm
Taunovo buses in Navua is having a crucial time dealing with the lockdown in Suva.

Managing Director, Dhirendra Singh says the company was affected ever since COVID-19 arrived into the country as people feared traveling in buses.

“Ever since the coronavirus had started the company was affected right from the start as people travelled less.”

Singh adds the company had plans ready for the pandemic and made necessary arrangements for the 18 bus drivers to rotate shifts so that they could have little income.

“All our drivers are affected, it’s a Friday and only four of them are employed, there is nothing for them to do now we are rotating shifts so they have something to do.”

Taunovo buses had incurred a 50% loss amidst the crisis which had an impact on drivers as only four buses out of the many are operational within Navua and Lami corridor.

