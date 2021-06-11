Targeted lockdowns will continue

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says the new COVID positive cases that are emerging from Nawaka in Nadi and Muanikoso, Nasinu are from existing clusters.

Doctor Fong says this is why they have more targeted lockdown in these areas.

Last night, 16 cases were from Nawajikuma and six from Tramline in Nawaka, Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong says these are people who are already in quarantine.

He adds they were testing negative initially before becoming positive.

The Ministry recorded 15 cases in Muanikoso.

“The ones in Muanikoso are also people that we have isolated from actual home that they were in and that is one of the reasons why we have now targeted our lockdown measures to specific houses and areas only rather than to the whole of Muanikoso.”

There are currently 796 active cases in isolation.