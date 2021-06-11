Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Severe cases likely following spike in COVID-19|Targeted lockdowns will continue|SCC to put barriers at recreational facilities|SCC to investigate Fijians breaking protocols|Government receives more PPEs|No breaches in Central and Northern divisions|Retailers engage in e-commerce|Fiji's COVID-19 cases exploding as 105 test positive|Home vaccination program continues today|Police officers told not to break bubbles|WG Friendship Plaza granted permit to operate|COVID-19 fishing passes issued|Matainasau Village implements strict measures|Over 350,000 downloaded the careFiji app|Mothers and babies from CWM relocated|General Practitioners call on Fijians to get vaccinated|West tops COVID restriction breach arrests|GMR Foundation continues to distribute food packs|We need to keep up the tempo: Seruiratu|503 Fijians reemployed|LDS Church provides timely assistance|Ministry receives more PPEs|47 new cases, some under investigation to determine links|New daily testing record|Ministry may review decision on Nawaka|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Targeted lockdowns will continue

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 14, 2021 4:43 pm

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says the new COVID positive cases that are emerging from Nawaka in Nadi and Muanikoso, Nasinu are from existing clusters.

Doctor Fong says this is why they have more targeted lockdown in these areas.

Last night, 16 cases were from Nawajikuma and six from Tramline in Nawaka, Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong says these are people who are already in quarantine.

He adds they were testing negative initially before becoming positive.

The Ministry recorded 15 cases in Muanikoso.

“The ones in Muanikoso are also people that we have isolated from actual home that they were in and that is one of the reasons why we have now targeted our lockdown measures to specific houses and areas only rather than to the whole of Muanikoso.”

There are currently 796 active cases in isolation.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.