Targeted containment program for Qauia

75 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours in Qauia, Lami.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says this does not include those who tested positive throughout the day.

Dr Fong says they have instituted a targeted containment program for the community after learning lessons from the previous containment programmes in dealing with the new variant.

He is pleading with Qauia residents and other informal settlements under containment protocols to be responsible and stay within their bubbles.

“Many in our communities including the elderly and those living with underlying conditions even some young people could be killed by the virus. We need to protect this Fijians that is our mission. Please I beg you all make it your mission also. The scenes that we have seen in some of our density populated communities are not too nice so we ask especially to those that think that COVID safety measures do not apply to them, please think again.”

The Health Ministry says we can avoid any unnecessary loss of life by being compliant, adopt COVID-safe behaviour, and maintain that discipline as we continue to battle against the pandemic.