Targeted contact tracing continues

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 18, 2021 4:48 pm

The Minister for Health has reassured they have not stopped the COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

Doctor Ifereimi Waqaianebte says the two exercises is now focused on targeted groups and places where there is a new case.

He adds extensive contact tracing was done in Nabouwalu in Vanua Levu to identify primary and secondary contacts.

“The testing strategy happens on the symptomatic and vulnerable. The teams are receiving results in 24 hours. Testing is available at Fiji CDC, Tamavua hospital, CWM hospital, Nadi, and Lautoka hospital. We also have the Antigen test which is also being used.”

The Permanent Secretary announced on July 21st that only persons that have a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 are being targeted for testing in Suva-Nausori.

This was done so that resources could be targeted for early detection, monitoring, and care of persons with COVID-19 who are at higher risk of severe disease, to prevent more people succumbing to severe disease and death.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

