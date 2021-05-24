Home

Tanoa Skylodge now a quarantine facility

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 8, 2021 4:10 pm
Tanoa Skylodge in Nadi [Source: booking.com]

The Tanoa Skylodge in Nadi has begun operating as a quarantine facility.

Area General Manager at Tanoa Hotel Group Narend Kumar says the property has 55 rooms which will boost the efforts of the Ministry of Health as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Kumar says this is a way of trying to assist in the fight against the pandemic as the tourism industry has taken a huge hit since last year.

Article continues after advertisement

He says 20 staff will also be called back to help out at the facility and stringent protocols have been implemented.

Kumar stresses that all their staff currently working for Tanoa Hotel Group have been fully vaccinated.

Operation at Tanoa Skylodge started on Tuesday.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.