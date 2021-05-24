Tanoa Skylodge now a quarantine facility

The Tanoa Skylodge in Nadi has begun operating as a quarantine facility.

Area General Manager at Tanoa Hotel Group Narend Kumar says the property has 55 rooms which will boost the efforts of the Ministry of Health as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Kumar says this is a way of trying to assist in the fight against the pandemic as the tourism industry has taken a huge hit since last year.

Article continues after advertisement

He says 20 staff will also be called back to help out at the facility and stringent protocols have been implemented.

Kumar stresses that all their staff currently working for Tanoa Hotel Group have been fully vaccinated.

Operation at Tanoa Skylodge started on Tuesday.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard