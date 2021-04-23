Home

Talks underway to re-open schools

Jeshu Lal
May 3, 2021 5:40 pm

The Health Ministry is now in talks with the Ministry of Education to re-open schools on the 24th of this month.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says in-class learning is important.

However, he stresses that any decision on children returning to school will be made after assessing the situation on the ground on the 24th.



“That judgment depends entirely on the COVID-19 situation. Still, I want parents and teachers watching to know that getting your children back to the classroom is an urgent priority for the Ministry of Health until such times parents must keep children at home.”

Dr Fong says the Health Ministry is prioritizing non-school isolation facilities so that once it’s safe, schools are ready to resume classes.

