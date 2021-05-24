Talks underway on no jab, no entry

The Capital City may impose a no jab, no entry policy by October.

The Suva City Council and the Suva Retailers Association are working to implement this in shops and SCC managed properties.

Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says this is part of the effort to ramp up COVID-safe measures.

He adds businesses will have to ensure their staff are fully vaccinated and must insist on customers to use the careFiji app.



Isikeli Tikoduadua

Tikoduadua says while this is a tough stand, it is the best way to protect workers and keep businesses running.

“We’re giving a lead-up time, by October we will just step to impose the No Jab, No Entry, at the moment it’s no mask, no entry and we are working with the Suva Retailers Association.”

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says employees are desperate to return to work adding it is only fair that customers do their part.

“99 percent of our employees are already jabbed and if you go around town now most of the shops are opening up. 70 percent of the owners have opened their shops for walk-in customers.”



Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel

Patel says they are working with relevant stakeholders including police on this policy but their intentions are clear.

Apart from shops, all SCC managed properties will also become inaccessible to those who have not been fully vaccinated by October.

