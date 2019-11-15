Talks to include Fiji in Trans-Tasman travel bubble continue

Fiji continues to lobby for inclusion in a travel bubble with Australia and New Zealand.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says while talks have been on-going with the respective countries, Fiji is not resting on its laurels working to ensure they have the necessary measures in place to safely open up the borders in the coming months.

“We want to know what we can do in the meantime to prepare in the event or when it does actually open up so we need to be you know all geared up for that, whether you know it’s regulatory frameworks in respect of medical protocols etc that may need to be developed and we can start those conversations now.”

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes says while there is no timeline in place, top of the agenda is finalizing a bilateral agreement first with New Zealand.

“We are still working with New Zealand to put in place the Trans-Tasman bubble and that is some time away. As your probably aware, there are active Coronavirus cases in Australia, but once the work is been done to open up the Trans-Tasman bubble, we will look very quickly at including Fiji in that as well.”

Fiji initially closed its borders to all international passenger flights in March, a safety precaution which has been extended until the end of June.