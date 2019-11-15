Take the virus seriously, follow health directives: PM

With 16 Coronavirus cases now confirmed in Fiji, the Prime Minister is pleading with Fijians to take the issue seriously.

Voreqe Bainimarama says the latest case is related to Patient nine, a 53-year-old man from Labasa.

The man who recently travelled to India has now been linked to six other cases, all of whom are his family members.

Bainimarama say this local transmission shows a blatant disregard for the directives that were in place after Patient nine flouted the mandatory 14 days quarantine.

The Prime Minister is pleading with Fijians to ensure they follow the COVID-19 containment measures.

“It is just as serious as any other killer but unlike some of the diseases, the power to fight it is in your own hands. So please going forward, treat COVID-19 with the seriousness it deserves. Protect your family, do what the authorities tell you to do. Help us to break every chain of transmission in Fiji.”

Of the 16 cases to date, the 12 local transmissions have been traced to Patient One, a 28-year-old flight attendant from Lautoka who is believed to have picked up the infection in America and Patient Nine of Labasa who had travelled to India.

There are two other imported cases, a 28-year-old man from Suva who caught the virus in Australia and a 29-year-old woman from Nadi, who picked up Coronavirus in New Zealand.

Both these two observed strict self-quarantine measures with neither of them to date having spread the infection.

Their actions to adhere to the Health Ministry’s directives have been commended by both the Prime Minister and the Health Minister.

Meanwhile if you have flu like symptoms, visit your nearest fever clinic or contact the toll free helpline 158 for all COVID-19 queries.

