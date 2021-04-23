Take safety measures now says WHO

People need to continue to take precautionary measures as the world continues its fight against COVID-19 says the World Health Organization.

Fiji’s Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong. Has been calling for all to stop unnecessary movement, to allow companies for staff to work from home where possible, and for people to wear face masks.

However, most of this week, we have seen most companies in the capital, Suva calling their staff to work when this can be done from home, people not wearing masks, and also failing to follow public advisories.

WHO Technical Lead for COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, says people need to act now.

“We still need to apply all of these elements such as physical distancing as much as we can, avoiding of mass gatherings, avoiding of crowded spaces, improving of ventilation in indoor settings, and using vaccines, as much as we can, for frontline workers and those who are at risk.”

There are 49 active cases in Fiji now, with five being older border quarantine cases, 14 recent quarantine cases and 28 locally transmitted cases.

Two cases have unknown sources.