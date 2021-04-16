Take heed of directives: Maha Sabha

Shree Sanatan Dharm Purohit Brahman Maha Sabha executives are urging members to take heed of government directives.

Acting National Secretary-General, Krishneel Krishan Tiwari, has advised that celebrations such as Ram Navmi and other prayer sessions be canceled.

Tiwari says for Hindu funeral rituals, only key family members should be present and it has to be conducted under strict safety protocols.

He adds approval should be taken from the nearest police station.

Tiwari says the Maha Sabha will not be held responsible for any violation of the COVID-19 protocol by any member.