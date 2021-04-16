Home

COVID-19

Take heed of directives: Maha Sabha

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 20, 2021 4:00 am

Shree Sanatan Dharm Purohit Brahman Maha Sabha executives are urging members to take heed of government directives.

Acting National Secretary-General, Krishneel Krishan Tiwari, has advised that celebrations such as Ram Navmi and other prayer sessions be canceled.

Tiwari says for Hindu funeral rituals, only key family members should be present and it has to be conducted under strict safety protocols.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds approval should be taken from the nearest police station.

Tiwari says the Maha Sabha will not be held responsible for any violation of the COVID-19 protocol by any member.

 

 

