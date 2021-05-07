Swabs will determine lockdown extension decision

The Health Ministry says it is yet to make any other decision on the lockdown that starts at 11pm today and ends 4am Wednesday.

The worst case scenario is to extend the lockdown for a few days.

With the Suva-Nausori facing a crisis, Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says the swab results in the next few days will decide the next course of action.

“At this stage, we have not made a recommendation either way on the lockdown measures expanding to other areas or lengthening in duration. That we will make at the end of the testing when we done and that will come as we come closer to the end of this lockdown that we establish for the first four days.”

With a total lockdown in place, Doctor Fong has reassured Fijians that should not worry about seeking medical care if the need arises.

“If you are living in Suva or Nausori and you find yourself feeling unwell at any point through the next four days. Call 158. A team will visit you, or you may be referred to a screening clinic. Travel is permitted for medical emergencies –– we have made that clear from day one of this outbreak. So everyone can receive treatment if they need it that has always included kidney dialysis patients who need to travel to receive life-sustaining treatment.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy has announced the details of food ration delivery during the lockdown period.

From this Sunday, 12pm, Fijians living in Suva and Nausori who genuinely require an emergency food supply can call star *161#.

The ministry says it will not entertain any requests received before 12pm

Applicants must provide their name and other details, including their street address.