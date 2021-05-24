Home

Swabbing begins in Somosomo village

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 28, 2021 4:03 pm
[Source: Kelevi Natiri]

The people of Somosomo in Naviti Island had their swab tests taken today as the Ministry of Health expects the impact of COVID-19 to be more severe in their community.

Village Headman Kelevi Natiri says they are relying on the result of the test as they fear the possibility of new cases.

Natiri told FBC News that the death of a 94-year-old woman on Monday in their village has forced them to impose restriction on movement.

He says following the visit from a health team, some houses have been condoned off and it’s believed that people in those households are already showing symptoms of COVID-19.

He says villagers have been told to stay indoors with family and avoid gathering of any kind.

People are still allowed to go and fetch food from the farm but must not enter or come into contact with anyone who is not part of their bubble.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.