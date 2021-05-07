Suva and Nausori curfew to be lifted tomorrow

The curfew for Suva and Nausori will be lifted as scheduled at 4am tomorrow.

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health Doctor James Fong confirms this will allow for limited movement in a highly controlled fashion.

Dr. Fong also confirms that Suva and Nausori will remain as separate containment zones.

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary says the curfew for Viti Levu will start daily from 6pm to 4am.

Dr. Fong says essential services including supermarkets, banks, and pharmacies will be allowed to operate.

“Please send only one member of your household outside at any given time. Do not bring children out of the home. If you are the member of your household who leaves, wear a mask and wear it properly and maintain a physical distance of two metres from others. Make sure you have careFIJI installed, with Bluetooth turned on. Wash your hands often. And immediately after you finish your trip to the supermarket, bank, or pharmacy, go straight home.”

Restaurants will also be allowed to open for takeaways services.

Dr. Fong adds people should also refrain from mixing with other household bubbles.