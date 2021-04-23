Suva-Nausori back to containment zones

Home

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 2, 2021 10:49 pm

There is now confirmation that the Suva-Nausori lockdown is over with two containment zones back in place from 4am today.

This means the Suva containment area will be from Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge to Makoi Bridge, which is near the Rups Mall.

From there to Logani Village will be the Nausori containment zone.

No person will be allowed to cross the containment check points, unless it is for medical emergency, while curfew hours will be from 11pm until 4 am daily.

Essential services such as supermarkets, banks, pharmacies and other essential businesses  as identified by the Ministry may operate.

Businesses that are not on the list of essential services should not open.

