Suva market vendors hope to recover from losses

Market vendors in the Suva containment area have had to increase the price of their produce to recover the loss they suffered over the weekend.

Most of the vendors in the Suva market says most of their produce bought last Friday had gone bad when they return to work on Monday after the snap lockdown of the Suva and Nausori containment area.

The Suva and Nausori snap lockdown started at 8pm last Friday to 4am Monday.

Bobby Chand who sells tomatoes, capsicum and other imported fruits says he will have to struggle to recover the cost of produce that has gone bad over the weekend.

“At this time. Once we lose about $2000, it will take us years to recover that.”

Vendor, Lenaitasi Kuruvoli, who sells root crops says times are tough and vendors will have to recover their losses through other means.

“We have increased our prices slightly to help us recover the loss we suffered due to the snap lockdown.”

Most of the vendors are trying to earn enough in order to buy sufficient produce from their supplier for the coming weekend.