Suva lockdown lifted, Nabua settlement remains in lockdown

The lockdown on Suva will be lifted by 5am tomorrow.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this is based on 180,000 Fijians in the Suva confined having been screened by medical teams and fever clinics.

The Nabua settlement however –– the site of two coronavirus cases –– is still a high-risk region and will remain locked down for an additional 14 days.

Bainimarama says even though the Suva lockdown is lifting, every other directive will remain in place.

The nationwide curfew remains in effect.

Nightclubs, gyms, cinemas and pools stay closed.

The Prime Minister says public gatherings are not permitted.

Physical distancing of two metres from all others should be maintained at all times.

