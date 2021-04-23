Suspension of HEI face-to-face learning extended

The current suspension period of all face-to-face education and training activities at all Higher Education Institutions that came into effect two days ago has been extended for the next 14 days.

The Fiji Higher Education Commission Communication Officer, Epineri Rawalai, says in an effort to ensure continuity of teaching and learning, they encourage institutions to use virtually as well as online platforms where applicable.

However, he says that these institutions must ensure students’ safety is not compromised with non-essential movement to participate or access online learning resources.

Rawalai adds the safety of students and staff is paramount and relevant authorities must be consulted should there be any decision taken.

“Students’ are not to be unfairly disadvantaged because of limited accessibility to online resources. We are also recommending to Higher Education Institutions for arrangement of counselling or other support services that students may access via email, telephones or virtually during this time, so that they can address psychological related issues.”

Rawalai says the need to acknowledge the implementation of COVID-19 Safe Plans by various institutions and continues to advise that these plans are executed in alignment with the Government’s updated notices.