Suspected COVID-19 case being investigated in Bua

A suspected COVID-19 case has been recorded in Nabouwalu, Bua.

FBC News understands its a community transmission case and the man has been removed from his home and taken to a quarantine facility.

His family is now in isolation and their home cordoned off.

Health authorities in the Northern Division have commenced contact tracing.

An investigation is underway on how man could have been exposed given Vanua Levu’s COVID-free status.

