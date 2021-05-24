Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Suspected COVID-19 case being investigated in Bua|More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites|COVID deaths increase in the Western Division|Hospitalisation numbers remain high|India reassures assistance for Fiji|Unvaccinated beneficiaries can lose out on monthly support|Anti-Vaxxer employer threatens his workers|Patients can be accompanied by a family member|More relief measures for FNPF members|COVID-related breaches increase in Sigatoka|Fully vaccinated Fijians can still be infected|Serua/Namosi vaccination on track|Blood shortage an issue, Red Cross request for blood donors|Five new COVID-19 deaths with 398 new infections|Test positivity remains high for the Central Division|Market vendors producing fake vaccination cards|More youth clubs formed during the pandemic|Coral Coast Villages on high alert|Indian High Commissioner to Fiji holds virtual talks with Diaspora|No one fully vaccinated in Fiji has died from COVID-19: Dr Fong|Four patients on ventilators|Cases from June not showing symptoms to end isolation|Unvaccinated Fijians could strain health services|Ministry reviews Central Division containment border|13 new COVID-19 deaths|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Suspected COVID-19 case being investigated in Bua

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
August 14, 2021 8:28 pm

A suspected COVID-19 case has been recorded in Nabouwalu, Bua.

FBC News understands its a community transmission case and the man has been removed from his home and taken to a quarantine facility.

His family is now in isolation and their home cordoned off.

Article continues after advertisement

Health authorities in the Northern Division have commenced contact tracing.

An investigation is underway on how man could have been exposed given Vanua Levu’s COVID-free status.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.