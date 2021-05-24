Suspected case of COVID-19 in Kadavu

Home

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 19, 2021 11:59 am
There is report of suspected case of COVID-19 on Kadavu Island.

This has been confirmed by Goundar Shipping Limited owner George Goundar who says a cargo vessel which was to travel to Kadavu has been suspended.

Goundar says he has received advise from the Ministry of Transportation on this matter.

There are also allegations that people have been breaching protocols by traveling to the island on fiber glass boats.

Questions have been sent to the Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr. James Fong.

Dr. Fong says they will be releasing a statement shortly.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

