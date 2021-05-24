Surveillance and testing continues on affected islands

Two COVID-19 patients suffering from pneumonia are currently under observation at the Kese Health Centre in Yasawa.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says assessment for Yaro village continues.

He says the team is also preparing to visit and assess Tavua and Yanua village in the next few days.

The Permanent Secretary adds that surveillance continues on Malolo as well with the health team setting up Emergency tents and conducting refresher up-skilling session.

He says that screening and assessment have also been completed in 65 villages and 18 settlements in Kadavu.

Dr Fong says five COVID patients are currently admitted at Vunisea Hospital and are in stable condition.

There are 312 active cases on the island and 255 individuals have recovered.

Dr Fong says ongoing surveillance and testing continues in Kadavu as movement restriction remains in place for all villages on the island.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard