Surgical team’s heroic effort saves life

The quick response and heroic effort of the Ministry of Health’s surgical team saved a life of a small kid in Kadavu today.

FBC News believes the kid fell from a tree and sustained internal injury.

The surgical team in coordination with the Ministry of Transport was able to travel to Kadavu on the MV Veivueti for an emergency surgery.

It is believed that the child was airlifted back to the CWM hospital after the surgery.

The kid is now in stable condition.