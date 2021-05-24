Support frontliners: PM

The Prime Minister has called on Fijians to stop criticising health services and support frontline workers.

The Health Ministry has been under pressure as thousands look to the public health sector to provide some form of relief from the effects of COVID-19.

Bainimarama says these people are putting their lives at risk and staying away from family to be able to care for Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“Instead of criticising the frontliners, we should be singing their praise. We should be helping them. This is not just happening in Fiji, it’s happening all over the world. People are dying all over the world”.



The Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: Fijian Government]

The Ministry has been under fire with claims that swabbing and testing services are slow, results are not provided in a timely manner and that there is no response to calls made to various helplines.

Others have posted pictures and videos of isolation facilities for the COVID positive, claiming that facilities are below par.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard