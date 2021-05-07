Supermarkets warned to stop conditional selling

Traders are being warned against conditional selling during the COVID-19 crisis.

Consumer watchdogs, have received reports that shoppers are being disallowed from buying a particular food item unless they purchase other goods.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, says apart from being illegal, this practice has been labelled as shameful.

Shandil says the council has received numerous complaints where consumers have been asked by store owners that there are conditions to buying particular items.

“They were asking consumers to either spend a certain amount on other items in order to get sugar so the council is already attending to these complains.”

Consumers are encouraged to report these traders to the authorities.

The past week has seen thousands of people rushing to stores and supermarkets in the Central Division to stock up on supplies for the extended lockdown.