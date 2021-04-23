Home

Supermarkets not following protocol

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 4, 2021 4:52 am

The Permanent Secretary for Health is disappointed with supermarkets for failing to comply with health measures.

Dr. James Fong says some supermarkets had huge crowds and the shoppers were not practicing social distancing.

FBC News also visited Suva City and witnessed customers lining outside the supermarkets without adhering to health restrictions.

A large number of people were in the City yesterday, and Dr. Fong says they’ve spoken with the Police Force.

He says the Force is expected to beef up its surveillance.

“It was rather disappointing to note the lack of compliance with some of our measures with some of the shop owners not everybody. I went to some places and I took a photo and I could see that they were complying.”

Dr. Fong says few shops did not preempt the fact that once the lockdown is lifted people will move fast.

He adds police will now move more proactively in facilitating crowd control in various places.

 

