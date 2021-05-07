Supermarkets lay stringent measures

Some supermarkets in the Central Division have made an effort to control the crowd by putting in place more stringent measures.

FBC News went around Suva today and saw that some stores are not accepting more than one person if they are from the same household.

RB Patel supermarket in CenterPoint has a good police presence and shop managers are ensuring everyone is standing at the required distance from each other.

Shoppers were informed that one person per household will be allowed inside as adults were told to refrain from bringing children to the supermarket.

In other areas around the Central division, security officers were seen trying to help sort issues of physical distancing.

Most of these supermarkets are checking that people have the CareFIJI App on their phones or otherwise they will need to provide their details for purpose of contact tracing if the need arises.