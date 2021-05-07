Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
NZ is with Fiji says Minister|Good turnout at vaccination drive in Savusavu|Supermarkets lay stringent measures|No decision yet: PM|Over 630 arrested for breaches|Cabinet continues to meet as shopping intensifies|NZ ready to assist Fiji, as WHO calls for equality|Fiji begins dialogue on food systems|Eight arrested for not wearing mask|FEMAT hospital for emergency care|Fiji-China Trade Expo creates opportunities|COVID-19 brings families closer this Eid-al-Fitr|Nausori Market cordoned off|Cabinet meeting starts to discuss COVID-19 measures|People rushing again for shopping|Vaccination campaign begins in Savusavu|Nurses remembered and acknowledged|Fiji now fighting a variant of concern|12 test positive as coronavirus continues to haunt Viti Levu|Consultations on possible lockdown underway|Makoi woman’s contacts troubling|More Fijians screened|$6.3 million paid for COVID-19 assistance|Frontline workers need necessary support|Panic buying was “stupidity” and not my fault says Doctor Fong|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Supermarkets lay stringent measures

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 12, 2021 4:08 pm

Some supermarkets in the Central Division have made an effort to control the crowd by putting in place more stringent measures.

FBC News went around Suva today and saw that some stores are not accepting more than one person if they are from the same household.

RB Patel supermarket in CenterPoint has a good police presence and shop managers are ensuring everyone is standing at the required distance from each other.

Article continues after advertisement

Shoppers were informed that one person per household will be allowed inside as adults were told to refrain from bringing children to the supermarket.

In other areas around the Central division, security officers were seen trying to help sort issues of physical distancing.

Most of these supermarkets are checking that people have the CareFIJI App on their phones or otherwise they will need to provide their details for purpose of contact tracing if the need arises.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.