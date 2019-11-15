Supermarket wants 200 staff from tourism sector

There were numerous submissions for the COVID-19 Response Budget that asked government to get rid of leave for people but government did not see this as a solution.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has told Parliament the focus was to ensure the relationship between employers and employees remained intact.

He says in the preparation of the supplementary budget, government had to ensure that most things were kept intact to protect Fijians.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there were suggestions like taking away family care and paternity leave, but this was not the answer.

He says it was also only right to have policies such as an income tax holiday, which would help all Fijians alike.

“If they carry on with the business, if they have some funds or liquidity available, they get into construction, what will happen? Jobs will be created, people will be employed. I have just had one of the supermarkets, actually get in touch with us and side because with a lot of people coming to the supermarkets, I need 200 people. Can you give me 200 people from the tourism sector, they can come help us restock the shelves, people who work at hotels. Great this is the kind of collaboration that is happening behind the scenes.”

The Minister adding that the Opposition members have been making noises about the level of assistance that has been announced was not enough.

“We have to anticipate the ramification of this can actually be widespread and for a longer period of time. So you don’t eat all your apples in one day. You have to cut the apple in half and spread it for a longer period of time. That is what you call prudent management of finance and prudent management of assistance.”

Sayed-Khaiyum has also revealed that people like former MP Mick Beddoes, also gave submissions to help the government battle the COVID-19 virus.