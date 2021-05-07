Supermarket contacts narrowed down

Thousands of Fijians received text messages on Wednesday alerting them that they may have had contact with some of the new cases confirmed at Extra Supermarket.

However, after the contact tracing investigation, the number of contacts were narrowed.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says they have let some of those contacted know they are no longer considered to be at high risk of exposure.

Dr Fong says, however, he hopes that experience has taught everyone how easily even one case can spark an outbreak, and how high the risks of leaving our bubble can be.

He adds it has also taught us how vitally important to be using the careFIJI app, with Bluetooth switched on, whenever we are in public.

“Right now, the pandemic in Fiji is only a spark. But if that spark isn’t quickly and aggressively extinguished, a tiny ember is all it takes to start a massive, uncontrollable wildfire that claims thousands of Fijian lives. That’s why we are taking such aggressive measures –– our goal is elimination. We must dedicate everything we have into putting out this flame before it grows.”

There are currently 52 known active cases of COVID-19 in the country.