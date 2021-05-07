Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
One more COVID-19 death as four test positive, including CDC staff|Emotional Dr Sahukhan stands by her staff|Warning for the rest of Viti Levu|Woman was moved to ICU before death|Nakasi Health Centre the fourth community isolation facility|Keep the Faith: Dr Fong|Supermarket contacts narrowed down|Empower Pacific receives numerous calls from parents|Lockdown extended until Wednesday for Suva and Nausori|No need to rush for M-paisa withdrawals|FNPF rolls out short codes for members|High demand affects stock|Businesses call for adherence to COVID-19 measures|Two Nausori supermarkets temporarily closed|Soldiers and police officer breach restrictions|Food helpline details expected tonight|Nine new cases announced with curfew for Suva to Nausori from tomorrow|Follow or face consequences says Doctor Fong|Entire families must not visit supermarkets- FCCC|Expanded curfew and lockdown from tomorrow|Nine new cases, six with no links|Still time to shop so don’t panic: MOH|More positive cases from Extra Supermarket|Fijians urged to celebrate Eid at home|Ministry acknowledges Fijians adhering to COVID safety measures|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Supermarket contacts narrowed down

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 13, 2021 6:30 pm
Extra Supermarket.

Thousands of Fijians received text messages on Wednesday alerting them that they may have had contact with some of the new cases confirmed at Extra Supermarket.

However, after the contact tracing investigation, the number of contacts were narrowed.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says they have let some of those contacted know they are no longer considered to be at high risk of exposure.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says, however, he hopes that experience has taught everyone how easily even one case can spark an outbreak, and how high the risks of leaving our bubble can be.

He adds it has also taught us how vitally important to be using the careFIJI app, with Bluetooth switched on, whenever we are in public.

“Right now, the pandemic in Fiji is only a spark. But if that spark isn’t quickly and aggressively extinguished, a tiny ember is all it takes to start a massive, uncontrollable wildfire that claims thousands of Fijian lives. That’s why we are taking such aggressive measures –– our goal is elimination. We must dedicate everything we have into putting out this flame before it grows.”

There are currently 52 known active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.