Sugar shortage identified in some supermarkets around the country

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has identified that there is a shortage of sugar supply in some supermarkets across the country.

FCCC CEO, Joel Abraham, says this is due to the Fiji Sugar Corporation being unable to supply packaged sugar outside of its packaging plant in Lautoka due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Abraham says FCCC have received assurance from FSC that they have over 15,000 tonnes of sugar in stock.

Abraham says through constant liaison with FSC, sugar will be delivered to Suva, Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki today.

Other towns across Fiji can expect delivery tomorrow