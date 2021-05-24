Students turn up for vaccination in Labasa

Eligible secondary school students in the Northern Division are slowly turning up for their COVID-19 vaccination in their various schools and villages.

17 schools in Macuata and Cakaudrove have been identified as vaccination sites while in Bua, vaccination is being done in villages.

16-year-old Niantasha Chand who received her jab at the Labasa Sangam College today says she is anticipating the resumption of school.

“I feel happy because I can go to school.”

17-year-old Vinal Deo believes getting vaccinated is the best protection against COVID-19.

His Dad Vimal Deo says student vaccination means being a step closer to returning to normal classes.

“I am so very happy for the dose and we are now waiting for another dose for my son.”

The vaccination of students 15 to 17 years of age is not mandatory but it’s being recommended by the Ministry of Health as the most safest and sustainable way to get children back into the classroom.

There are 11 vaccination centres for students in Macuata, three in Cakaudrove and three in Taveuni.

Vaccination sites for students in Bua are published daily.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard