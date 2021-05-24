Students to get vaccinated soon: PM

Students under the age of 18 will soon get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai Programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says all Year 13 students who are 18 years and below will receive the Moderna vaccine.

Bainimarama says Year 7 to Year 12 students will have to wait for the Pfizer vaccine.

“The increasing number of people that receive the COVID-19 vaccination will enable the government and the Health Ministry to lift containment zones and other COVID-19 restrictions in place.”

Bainimarama says this is to ensure that children are safe from the virus and also allow the safe re-opening of schools.

All schools have remained closed since April following the COVID-19 outbreak.

