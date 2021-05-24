Students studying under pine trees

The COVID-19 pandemic has put pressure on our education system to venture into online learning even though many rural remote areas have no internet connectivity.

This morning, FBC News came across several students of Dreketi Central College living in Namuavoivoi Village in Bua having online classes under pine trees on a hill.

There is no internet reception at Namuavoivoi Village as there is no nearby transmission tower.

Every morning, students have to climb a hill in order to get connected to the network via satellite.

They told FBC News, the best reception for Digicel network is under the pine trees, a kilometre away from the village.

Dreketi Central College Principal, Emosi Kulu says the students are from Year 3 to Year 13 who have daily online classes.

Kulu adds Vodafone has stepped forward to assist the students with a tent for their classes.

A month ago FBC News featured the story of Year 12 and 13 students from the village having online classes in a tent.

They are subscribers to the Vodafone network.

FBC News understands further talks are underway with the network providers on how best they can assist the students.

