Students and teachers grateful for support

Fifteen students, five parents, and four teachers of Moce Secondary School in Lau are receiving overwhelming support from families and friends.

This group of students and teachers are stranded in Suva for a month now, as they’re unable to go back home due to the suspension of inter-island passenger travel.

School Cricket Team Manageress, Vunise Taufa says they remain thankful despite the cancellation of the cricket tournament which was the sole reason for the team traveling to Viti Levu.

She adds the support from various organizations, Education Ministry, relatives, and friends is enormous during their period of stay in Kinoya.

“We can tell our people in Moce Island that we are all fine. Both the refrigerator has been full from the first day that we reached here and we have stock of food. Some of the students, they told us they had enough of chicken and sausage and want to eat fish.”

Taufa highlighted that they are also using this time to keep up with their syllabus and various assignment given by the Education Ministry.