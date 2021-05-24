Student was not COVID positive

A Secondary School student who experienced COVID-19 like symptoms during the first week of Year 12 and Year 13 students resuming school, has been cleared.

The test results for the student returned negative.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms the student fell ill while attending classes, and protocols were immediately activated.

The COVID-19 safe protocols included isolating the student to the designated school sickbay, with quick action taken to ensure the student was comfortable and provided with the necessary medical attention.

Contact tracing and containment protocols were also initiated.

Doctor Fong says it is now evident given the updated laboratory results, that the student’s symptoms were not related to COVID-19.

The Ministry has assured students, parents and the public that COVID-19 safe measures have been instituted in all schools.

Doctor Fong says the incident in Lautoka provided an opportunity to effectively follow the Safe School Reopening Guidelines and test the response.

He adds that the school did well in abiding by the guidelines.