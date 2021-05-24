Student vaccination program deferred

The Ministry of Health says the COVID-19 vaccination programme for children has been deferred to Monday October 4th.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they will defer scheduled vaccinations for those under the age of 18 by one week in order to synchronise the vaccination deployment effort with the digital platform support.

Doctor Fong says during this period, the vaccine information for Fijians below the age of 18 who have received the first dose will be manually entered in the digital registry for ease of access to vaccine authentication.

Additionally, he says the vaccination programme for Fijians below the age of 18 is progressing well, with 17,900 children vaccinated to date.

The Ministry of Health adverse events reporting system has recorded zero reports of concern among vaccinated children in Fiji.

All parents and guardians who wish to have their child/children vaccinated are encouraged to register their vaccine eligible child online at: https://vra.digitalfiji.gov.fj/MinorsRegistration/index

