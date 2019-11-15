Student supplementary resources now available: MOE

Supplementary student resources will be available today from schools across the country.

The Ministry for Education says the resources provided during the extended school closure can now be collected from respective schools.

The Ministry is calling on parents and guardians to liaise with their Heads of Schools and follow the scheduled timetables to avoid overcrowding at schools and dissemination centres.

In addition, Heads of schools are encouraged to work in consultation with their Divisional and District Education Offices and under strict adherence to the COVID-19 Health and safety guidelines.

Schools which are used as isolation or evacuation centres will advise Parents and Guardians of the pick-up points using texts, emails, village heads or any other mode of communication most suitable as per geographical location.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar is urging parents to work patiently and very closely with the heads of those schools which have been totally devastated by TC Harold and continue engaging their children in all other non-formal learning setups.

She says Parents are once again reminded that these new set of resources are supplementary and non-examinable.

Akbar says Heads of schools are strongly advised to comply with all the Health and Safety regulations in place and ensure that there is no overcrowding, social distancing is maintained and hand sanitizers are readily available.























