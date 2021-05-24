Home

Student dies in hospital after falling from a coconut tree

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 5, 2021 12:38 pm

A 14-year-old student died from injuries he allegedly sustained after falling from a coconut tree.

Police says the incident occurred on Sunday along Laucala Bay Road.

The victim who resides at Wailea Settlement was with two friends when the alleged incident occurred.

He was rushed to the CWM hospital where he was admitted until he passed away.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death as investigations continue.

