Student dies in hospital after falling from a coconut tree

A 14-year-old student died from injuries he allegedly sustained after falling from a coconut tree.

Police says the incident occurred on Sunday along Laucala Bay Road.

The victim who resides at Wailea Settlement was with two friends when the alleged incident occurred.

He was rushed to the CWM hospital where he was admitted until he passed away.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death as investigations continue.

